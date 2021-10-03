Genshin Impact version 2.2 launches on October 13, adding the last Inazuma island, new character Thoma, seasonal events, challenges, and more

Genshin Impact’s Version 2.2 reveal might not be as chock-full of new content as Version 2.0 and 2.1, but there are still a lot of great events in store for players to participate in. We’re about to get new Hangouts, combat-oriented events, Serenitea Pot additions, and even a whole new island to explore. One of these important events in the next version is the Labyrinth Warriors, a roguelike event where players traverse rooms, with random enemies and choices to progress. Completing this event rewards players with different sorts of materials, Mora, Primogems, and even get Xinyan along the way.

