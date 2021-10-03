Genshin Impact version 2.2 launches on October 13, adding the last Inazuma island, new character Thoma, seasonal events, challenges, and more
Mihoyo has announced that Genshin Impact version 2.2 will launch on October 13 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. Dubbed 'Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog', this update adds the last island for the Inazuma area, a new playable character Thoma, new seasonal events, new challenges, and new minigames. This update also brings Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn, previously released for PlayStation platforms, as a collaboration character for those playing on mobile devices and PC.www.rpgsite.net
