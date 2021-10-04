Conquering the Taproot of Cybersecurity

In fascinating 2018 testimony before a US congressional subcommittee on terrorism and illicit finance, Lillian Ablon provides insights into what threat actors are really after when they carry out cyber-attacks against their enterprise and agency targets. Obviously, different threat actors and groups have different motivations, and the testimony lays all of that out very clearly. What is apparent in the testimony, though, is the fact that an organization’s data is by far the main prize. Whether they gain entry into a data environment through security holes or plain human error (like misconfigurations), or anything in between, threat actors want sensitive information so that they can leverage it, weaponize it, and ultimately monetize it for their own gain. Hopefully most people won’t be shocked by this statement: threat actors aren’t after network resources or application resources for any reason other than to intercept, collect, and exfiltrate information traversing them so that they can use stolen data for their own nefarious purposes. They want your company’s information, not your IT resources or assets!

