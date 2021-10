Leesburg, VA., (09/26/2021) – The Washington Spirit defeated Kansas City NWSL in its nineteenth match of the 2021 NWSL regular season this evening, 2-1. Heading into its first match in 28 days, the Spirit lineup had quite the shakeup. Reflected in the lineup change was a move to the forward position by Kelley O’Hara, a shift from forward to midfield by Ashley Sanchez, and the addition of Julia Roddar at left back. Spirit attacker Ashley Hatch was not available for today’s match. Many of the alterations made to the starting eleven, including the omission of Trinity Rodman from a starting role, came in preparation for the Spirit’s four-game stretch in the next fourteen days.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO