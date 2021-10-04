Big spill sends oil into waters off the coast of Orange County, California
At least 126,000 gallons of spilled oil has spread into a slick covering roughly 13 square miles off the coast of Southern California. It has the markings of a “potential ecological disaster,” Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said, over fears the oil could harm local wildlife. The oil spill forced officials to close miles of beaches and cancel the final day of the popular Pacific Airshow yesterday.www.morningbrew.com
