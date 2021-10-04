CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Big spill sends oil into waters off the coast of Orange County, California

By Neal Freyman
morningbrew.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 126,000 gallons of spilled oil has spread into a slick covering roughly 13 square miles off the coast of Southern California. It has the markings of a “potential ecological disaster,” Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said, over fears the oil could harm local wildlife. The oil spill forced officials to close miles of beaches and cancel the final day of the popular Pacific Airshow yesterday.

www.morningbrew.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Huntington Beach, CA
Business
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Orange County, CA
Business
Huntington Beach, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
County
Orange County, CA
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Carr

Comments / 0

Community Policy