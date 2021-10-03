Four Takeaways from Lakers-Nets Exhibition Game

The Lakers and Nets kick off the first NBA preseason game for the league. Kendrick Nunn, Kent Bazemore, Talen Horton-Tucker, Anthony Davis, and DeAndre Davis round up the starting lineup for the Lakers today. Anthony Davis was the only star from both teams to suit up, as he only played seven minutes in the first quarter. The Nets ran away with this game in the fourth quarter, once the Lakers rested all their regular rotation players, for the final score of 123-97. The Lakers play the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 2PM in Phoenix.