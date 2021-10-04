CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky’s Jacquez Jones named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week

By Courtney Layne Brewer
wymt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior linebacker Jacquez Jones has been named the National Defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. Jones is second on the team in tackles (33) and pass breakups (4) and has been a key cog in Kentucky’s steely defensive unit. He has made three huge pass-defense plays this season. In addition to last night’s pass breakup, he had an interception in UK’s 35-28 win over Missouri and a touchdown-saving breakup in the 28-23 win over Chattanooga.

www.wymt.com

