Spartans Fall Late To Colorado State

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Freshman midfielder Taylor Phillips scored her third goal of the season to put the Spartans up 1-0 at the half, however San Jose State women's soccer was unable to hold on to the lead against Colorado State as the Rams scored two goals in the final seven minutes to complete the comeback and win 2-1. The Spartans drop to 5-7-0 overall and are 2-2 in Mountain West play after a split weekend against the Rams and Colorado College.