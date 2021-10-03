CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Ranch Pork Chops – Sheet Pan Style

By Matt
myketokitchen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese Sheet Pan Ranch Pork Chops is the perfect no-fuss recipe for dinner tonight. These pork chops are super easy to make, delicious, and suitable for keto and other low-carb diets. This Sheet Pan Ranch Pork Chops recipe makes 4 serves. 1 serving is 1 pork chop with vegetables and...

www.myketokitchen.com

Comments / 9

Related
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Over 43% Of People Say This Is The Best Fast Food Chicken Chain

There's no denying that chicken is having a moment in the fast-food world right now. Crispy chicken sandwiches — or crispy chicken sandwich tacos, in the case of Taco Bell — are prominently advertised on the menu board of just about every drive-thru. But for the times you're really hankering for a succulent piece of juicy poultry, you probably want to turn to a chain where the bird is their claim to fame. Unfortunately, this doesn't exactly help narrow down where to go, as there are several fast-food chains that specialize in chicken, and simply making your choice based on which one is closest to you at the moment may ultimately leave you disappointed with your meal.
RESTAURANTS
My Country 95.5

5 Easy Recipes That Are Perfect To Take To A Friend In Need

One of the best parts about Wyoming is that we are always willing to lend a helping hand. It's even written into the Code Of The West "Do what needs to be done." When my son broke his arm last year in a football game (resulting in 2 plates and 11 screws) I had several friends who dropped off meals for us.
RECIPES
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ranch#Sugar#Nutrition#Food Drink#Ranch Pork Chops Sheet#Green Beans#Pepper#American#Keto Ranch Spice Mix Salt
EatThis

Hershey Just Debuted This Brand New Chocolate Bar

The maker of the country's most iconic chocolate bar just introduced a brand new product: Hershey's Oat Made chocolate bars. Vegans, and those who try to eat a primarily plant-based diet, rejoice! You can now enjoy the beloved chocolate bar without any worry of consuming animal byproducts. Oat Made comes in two flavors: "extra creamy almond and sea salt" and "classic dark."
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The #1 Best Canned Tuna to Buy, Says Dietitian

Tuna is a lean protein that fulfills many dietary needs and tastes delicious—and we're not alone in our tuna fandom. The canned version of the meat, in particular, is wildly popular. In the U.S. alone, we eat around one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna a year, according to the National Fisheries Institute. A can of tuna can last for up to four years in your cabinet, before eventually making its way into a tuna sandwich, salad, or any one of these inventive recipes.
RECIPES
Mashed

Here's Why You Should Never Store Chocolate In The Fridge

Keeping food fresh and tasty to eat can be difficult at times. Milk enjoys turning lumpy if kept too long, bread transforms into a green brick if exposed to the air for many days, and lettuce has an uncanny ability to shrivel up into massive balls of brown sludge after a while. And, when these and other foods are taken into warm areas or hot weather, things only get worse.
FOOD & DRINKS
KGUN 9

Cream Cheese Corn Casserole Is Rich, Creamy And Perfect For Fall

As brightly hued leaves tumble from the trees and temperatures slowly ease downward, we start to yearn for homey, warm dishes that nourish us — body and soul. From stews to casseroles, the dinner table is one of the first places we start to see (and celebrate) the shift toward autumn.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Best Life

If You Have This Snack Food at Home, Throw It Away, USDA Says

When you're deciding what to snack on, your choices are likely primarily dictated by how hungry you are, your particular tastes, and what's on hand in your fridge or at your local store. However, you might want to add new criteria to that list: whether or not experts are telling you to avoid a particular food to protect your health. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has just announced a public health alert for a popular snack food—read on to discover if you should be purging this product from your kitchen now.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Julia Child's Hard-Boiled Egg Trick Is Almost Impossible To Mess Up

Anyone who has ever made hard-boiled eggs has probably run into an issue or two while either cooking them or trying to peel them. Whether you drop them too hard and they crack and leak as they boil or you simply cannot peel them without nicking the egg white, hard-boiled eggs can be surprisingly difficult to deal with. While some people know to stick with older eggs to boil, they might not know why that is. According to Our Everday Life, it's all about how eggs age.
RECIPES
Food52

Jiffy “Corn Casserole”

This is the original Jiffy Corn Casserole recipe, which first appeared in the 1960s as a recipe tear-off sheet in retail grocery stores. There are hundreds of versions of this recipe on the internet, but this is the real deal. It was later published on the first-ever Jiffy recipe box in 1976. Originally, the beloved side dish was called “Corn Bowl” and today, the brand calls it “Spoon Bread Casserole.” However, it’s best known by its nickname: Corn Casserole.
RECIPES
EatThis

The One Oatmeal Topping You Need for a Flat Belly, Says Dietitian

As the weather cools off and summer blends into fall, there isn't anything quite like enjoying a warm bowl of oatmeal in the morning with your cup of coffee. Oatmeal is one of the best foods you can have for breakfast given that it helps you live longer, reduces inflammation in your body, and keeps you full for hours. But we all know that oatmeal without toppings is, well, kind of boring and bland. While there are many healthy oatmeal toppings to choose from, we had to ask ourselves: what is the best oatmeal topping that won't make you bloated and keep your belly flat all day long? The answer is probably exactly what you want to hear for the fall season: Pumpkin!
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Bobby Flay Would Choose This Simple Food For His Last Meal

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay loves food as much as the next person. Per Bon Appetit, Flay likes keeping his breakfast fresh and filling it with something like Greek yogurt with berries or a rich smoothie with fruits. He said, "My favorite smoothie's really simple: Greek yogurt, lots of fresh blueberries, and at Whole Foods they have this juice, it's a black currant juice, and that's what I use in my smoothie." When the chef is in the mood for something fancier, he treats himself to a serving off eggs and thick-cut bacon.
RECIPES
Mashed

Chilled Cranberry Pineapple Marshmallow Salad Recipe

Fruit makes a delicious base for any dessert, especially one as creamy and rich as this cranberry pineapple marshmallow salad. The quick-prep recipe makes a perfect sweet treat, one that requires no cooking. The fact that this is a refrigerated no-bake dessert also means that this recipe is perfect for even the hottest days, when a fresh warm pie might not be as refreshing as chilled fruit and cream.
RECIPES
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
Mashed

The Unusual Ingredients Bobby Flay Always Adds To His Grilled Cheese

The September 13 episode of the "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay" podcast may be the best one yet, at least for sports fans and young adults. The father-daughter duo, who started their food podcast earlier this year, broke down everything there is to know about "pregaming." For those who aren't familiar with the term, pregaming is when you drink before going out to the bars, a football game, or another kind of social arrangement. Pregaming is a lot like tailgating except there's a lot less food, a lot more alcohol, and it's usually with a smaller group of people ahead of a larger event.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

The Worst Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking Eggs, According to a Chef

Eggs are the quintessential breakfast food and, unlike some of our other favorites—waffles, pancakes, bagels—they're a healthy way to start the day. Eggs raise your HDL (otherwise known as your "good cholesterol") and have other health benefits including providing a good protein boost, building muscle, keeping your bones strong, and reducing inflammation.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy