“Walking Dead” Recap: ‘Promises Broken’

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD—It was the penultimate episode, before the mid-season finale of “The Walking Dead.” This week’s episode, ‘Promises Broken’ saw a culmination of events that are leading up to what is certain to be an explosive end to 2021 for the series. Negan and Maggie were at each other’s throats yet again, as Gabriel and Elijah attempted to play mediator. Does Negan really think Maggie is supposed to act joyful after this guy murdered her husband, Glenn in cold blood? The nerve of some people America.

