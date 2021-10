The Washington Football Team was out of the game long before Taylor Heinicke threw another interception. It was third and long for Washington late in the third quarter of a blowout loss at Buffalo on Sunday when Heinicke tried to evade a collapsing pocket and gambled. With a tight end open in the flat for a check-down and his running back unguarded out wide, Heinicke turned to the middle of the field and launched a deep pass for wide receiver Adam Humphries as four defenders converged around him.

