East Aurora has not lost an ECIC III boys soccer match since falling to Maryvale in the 2019 season, when the Flyers won the division championship. Tuesday, the Blue Devils won a first-place showdown with the rival Flyers, defeating them 5-0 to take sole possession of the top spot in the division with a record of 5-0. East Aurora is 7-2 overall, with losses to Sweet Home and Canisius. It was the first loss in the division for Maryvale, which had won seven straight after an opening loss in a non-league match against North Tonawanda. Maryvale had won its first four games in ECIC III.

EAST AURORA, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO