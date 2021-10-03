CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Danny Willett Wins Dunhill Links at St. Andrews, First Title Since 2019

By Associated Press
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Danny Willett celebrated his birthday by winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by two strokes on Sunday.

The Englishman took a three-shot lead into the European Tour event’s final round, which was played over the Old Course at St. Andrews. Willett shot a 4-under 68 and finished on 18 under par overall to claim his eighth professional win and first since the BMW PGA Championship in September 2019.

Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, turned 34 on Sunday.

“For everyone watching, this (win) seems quite out of the blue,” Willett said, “but the practice I’ve been doing at home and the inner belief we have every time we get in and out of position to do something was proven again.”

Fellow Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, a two-time champion of the event, shot 67 and finished tied for second with Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren (66).

Players in the field completed a round at St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie — three of the most storied courses in Scotland — from Thursday to Saturday. Those who made the cut returned to St. Andrews for the final round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=463cc6_0cGFXrMI00
Danny Willett shot 68 Sunday at St. Andrews to win the Dunhill Links by two shots. Golffile

Willett extended his lead to four in the early stages Sunday and — while he was briefly reeled in by Richard Bland (68) — birdies at the ninth and 10th handed him a three-shot advantage once more and eight pars on the difficult closing stretch closed out the victory.

This season has seen Willett struggle with COVID-19, wisdom teeth, appendicitis and a hernia.

“I seem to do this a lot actually, go up and down,” Willett said. “It’s been a very unfortunate last eight months, really. Every time the game feels like it’s been in a nice place, we’ve had a couple of things, issues with health, just things that you can’t really avoid.”

Bland made four birdies in a row from the fourth and added another at the ninth to join the lead. He tied for fourth with Shane Lowry (68).

Comments / 0

Related
golfpunkhq.com

Willett chasing birthday double at St Andrews

The stage is set for an enthralling climax in the final round of a thrilling Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, with the burning question being: can anyone stop Danny Willett winning on his 34th birthday?. The 2016 Masters and Alfred Dunhill Links Team Champion opened up a three-shot...
NFL
golfpunkhq.com

Hatton out front at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Tyrrell Hatton continues to set the pace in search of an unprecedented third Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, but Danny Willett is one of several dangerous rivals in pursuit – and the former Masters champion also has a share of the lead in the Team Championship. Everything seems to be going...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Bland
todaysgolfer.co.uk

What's In The Bag: Danny Willett

What's in the golf bag of Danny Willett, the Masters Champion, Ryder Cup player and eight-time European Tour winner. Englishman Danny Willett ended his two-year winless run with victory at the Dunhill Links on his 34th birthday. It was Willett's first victory since the 2019 BMW PGA Championship and lifted...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Danny Willett, a triumph on his 34th birthday

In Scotland, on his 34th birthday, Danny Willett is giving himself the Alfred Dunhill Championship. On the historic Old Course (par 72) of Saint Andrews, the Englishman, with a total of 270 (67 69 66 68, -18) strokes, celebrates his eighth career title (figure including a Major, the Masters Tournament 2016) on the European Tour.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw Pga Championship#Dunhill Links#Ap#Englishman#European Tour#The Bmw Pga Championship#Carnoustie
FOX Sports

Hatton shakes off Ryder Cup hurt, shares Dunhill Links lead

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Tyrrell Hatton quickly shook off the disappointment of Europe’s heavy loss at the Ryder Cup last week to take a share of the first-round lead Thursday at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, a European Tour event he has won twice. Playing traditionally the toughest of...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: The BEST hotel in the world for golf lovers!

The Ryder Cup may be over for another two years, but golf fans are treated to another spectacle of the season with this week's iconic Alfred Dunhill Links Championship that pits the world's best golfers alongside celebrities and sporting stars. It will be a special week for the event as...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tyrrell Hatton, leader at Alfred Dunhill Links

After the disappointment suffered in the Ryder Cup, the English Tyrrell Hatton in Scotland, with a total of 64 (-8) shots, is at the top of the ranking - together with three other players - of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, tournament of the European Tour which has already won twice (in 2016 and 2017).
GOLF
Golf Digest

An unusually patient Tyrrell Hatton persists through trying conditions at Dunhill Links

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland—It was a day for patience out on the links. With a brisk autumnal breeze sweeping towards the ever-chilly North Sea, tough questions were being asked of the players in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. There were answers to be found though. And so far no one has come up with more correct responses than—oh, the irony—Tyrrell Hatton.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
golfpunkhq.com

Hatton in hunt for third Alfred Dunhill Links title

Two-time champion Tyrrell Hatton staked his claim for a record third title after an explosive 64 at Carnoustie in the first round of the 20th Anniversary Alfred Dunhill Links. He shares the lead with Spain’s Adri Arnaus, Belgium’s Nicolas Colsaerts and China’s Haotong Li. Scotland’s young hope Ewen Ferguson is...
GOLF
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Tyrone Golf Team Captures First District Title Since 2003

Tyrone has had a number of standout golfers in the past decade, including several individuals who placed at the district, regional, and even state level, so it is somewhat surprising that Tyrone has not won a team distinct championship in 18 years. “. Thankfully we played hard on the last...
TYRONE, PA
golfmagic.com

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: History MADE as first woman wins team event

History was made at the home of golf over the weekend when Maeve Danaher became the first woman to win the team event at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews. Danaher, who plays off 22, teamed up with Belfast's Michael Hoey to claim victory as they carded rounds of 62 at Kingsbarns, 67 at St Andrews and 63 at Carnoustie before closing with a stunning 12-under par 60 on the Old Course.
GOLF
The Independent

Andy Murray sees off Adrian Mannarino in Indian Wells

Andy Murray was reunited with his wedding ring and some of his best tennis as he ensured there was British success in Indian Wells beating Adrian Mannarino in their first-round match.Murray followed Emma Raducanu onto the main show court in the Californian desert after the teenager had lost her first match since becoming US Open champion in sensational style last month.The 35-year-old fared much better than his compatriot as he delivered the sort of tennis that used to see him win grand slams before needing a metal hip in a 6-3 6-2 win over Frenchman Mannarino.Andy's up and running...
TENNIS
news8000.com

Holmen Volleyball wins first outright MVC title since 2015

Holmen volleyball continued its stellar season by beating Central 3-0 Thursday night to clinch the program’s first outright MVC title since 2015. Senior Harley Bartels led the Vikings with 11 kills with Mara Schmidt adding 10. Kristen Anderson had four aces and Marissa Pederson recorded 23 assists. Holmen is now...
HOLMEN, WI
The Independent

Danny Noppert sees off Ian White to reach World Grand Prix semi-finals

Danny Noppert sealed a place in the World Grand Prix semi-finals with a 3-1 win over Ian White in Leicester.The Dutchman, who had already seen off compatriots Michael van Gerwen and Vincent van der Voort to secure his first appearance in a quarter-final, was in dominant form against the 12-time ranking event winner.Boasting a 95 average and a 116 check-out in the final set, Noppert seldom looked troubled in the last two sets, after Englishman White had levelled the match with a 12-dart leg.𝗕𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗢 𝗪𝗜𝗡 𝗜𝗧!Danny Noppert continues his sensational run at the 2021 BoyleSports World Grand Prix as...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gerwyn Price sets up all-Welsh final with Jonny Clayton at World Grand Prix

Defending champion Gerwyn Price set up an all-Welsh final at the World Grand Prix with a stunning 4-2 comeback victory over Stephen Bunting World number one Price will meet compatriot Jonny Clayton in Saturday’s final in Leicester but only after battling past Bunting in dramatic fashion.The 36-year-old reigning world champion trailed by two sets and returned to the oche late, complaining of twinges in his throwing arm.𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿We have an all-Welsh final! 🤝Gerwyn Price comes from two sets down to defeat Stephen Bunting 4-2 to secure his spot in the final as he looks to...
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy