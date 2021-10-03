CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Captain Discusses How to Fix European Ryder Cup Team

By Ann Liguori
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago
In this episode, host Ann Liguori catches up with Bernard Gallacher on the Friday of Ryder Cup play at Whistling Straits, 8-time Ryder Cup player for the European Team and 3-time Europe Ryder Cup Captain, and he shares his thoughts on the importance of the Ryder Cup to the European team, the differences between the European team and the U.S. perspectives, the pressure of the competition, his most memorable Ryder Cup Captain's speech, and the magic of Seve Ballesteros.

WLFI.com

Dustin Johnson: How 'Grandpa' led Team US' young stars to Ryder Cup history

He may only be 37 years old, but Dustin Johnson was the elder statesman of the US Ryder Cup team. But that doesn't mean he's slowing down one bit. Johnson led from the front in an historic effort, winning all five of his matches as the US romped to a record-breaking 19-9 Ryder Cup victory at Whistling Straits.
whbl.com

Golf-McIlroy back in European lineup for Ryder Cup fourballs

KOHLER, Wisconsin (Reuters) – With Europe’s chances of a successful Ryder Cup title defence slipping away, captain Padraig Harrington recalled Rory McIlroy into his lineup for fourball matches on Saturday, again partnering the Northern Irishman with fiery Ian Poulter. Blown out 3-1 in the morning foursomes for the second consecutive...
95.5 FM WIFC

Team USA Takes Big Lead In Ryder Cup

HAVEN, WI (WSAU) — The American squad has taken a big lead over Team Europe after one day of the Ryder Cup matches at Whistling Straits. Team USA leads 6-2 in the event. It’s the largest lead an American squad has had since all of Europe joined the Cup event back in 1979.
rydercup.com

Americans on brink of Ryder Cup after staving off European comeback

KOHLER, Wis. – This was when they were going to push back. The European Team, beaten every which way through the first three sessions of the 43rd Ryder Cup, had been pushed to the brink before lunch was served Saturday. Down 9-3 and staring at an unprecedented deficit, the current holders of the Cup were officially in dire straits as the Americans kicked off a raucous celebration on the first tee ahead of the afternoon Four-Ball matches.
rydercup.com

U.S. Ryder Cup rookies shine in team performance

When Scottie Scheffler secured a point with Bryson DeChambeau late Saturday against Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland to gain a 2-2 tie in the Four-Ball session, it gave all six rookies on the U.S. team a match victory. The six rookies mark the most on one U.S. team since 2008, when the U.S. won in Louisville. Four of those rookies head into Sunday with unbeaten records: Collin Morikawa (3-0-0), Xander Schauffele (3-0-0), Patrick Cantlay (2-0-1), and Scheffler (1-0-1).
Pro Golf Weekly

Collin Morikawa Clinches Ryder Cup For Team USA

With a birdie on the par-3 17th hole by Collin Morikawa, the American team unofficially clinched the 43rd Ryder Cup. The 24-year-old American went 1-up in his match against Viktor Hovland, guaranteeing a half-point and cementing victory for Team USA which led 14-6 at the time. Morikawa would go on...
whopam.com

Team USA routs Europe in winning Ryder Cup

Team USA won the 43rd Ryder Cup Sunday. The Americans combined for 19 points to claim its 27th Ryder Cup title. It’s the first time since 1979-1983 that the Americans have won back-to-back Ryder Cups on home soil. Patrick Cantlay, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Daniel Berger all won their singles matchups, but it was Collin Morikawa that clinched the victory for the Americans.
golfpunkhq.com

2020 Ryder Cup: Team USA ready to celebrate

Barring something quite extraordinary, it looks like the Ryder Cup will be staying in the USA after the 2020 Ryder Cup. It is difficult to see anything stopping Team USA from getting the 3½ out of the 12 points on offer in Sunday's singles to regain the cup. The greatest...
theScore

United States wins Ryder Cup with historic blowout of Europeans

The future of U.S. golf was on full display at Whistling Straits on Sunday, as the youngest American team in history hammered the Europeans 19-9 to reclaim the Ryder Cup. The United States entered play Sunday needing only 3.5 points from 12 singles matches to win, and it accomplished that feat by the fifth contest of the day.
FanSided

What Went Wrong For the Europeans in the Ryder Cup

The Europeans have owned the Americans in the Ryder Cup for a long time now. Since 1995, Europe had won 9 of the last 12 Ryder Cups, including 3 on American soil. I was born in 1995, so most of what I’ve known in those 25 years has been disappointment.
snntv.com

Youngest U.S. team wins the 43rd Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN (SNN-TV) - Team USA, with its youngest team in history, clinched the 43rd Ryder Cup when 24-year-old Collin Morikawa holed a 3-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole that assured the Americans at least 14 1/2 points. They finished with a 19-9 rout, the largest margin of victory since...
CBS Sports

2021 Ryder Cup format: Scoring, rules, pairings, teams, TV coverage, schedule, captain's picks

The 43rd Ryder Cup is here, and this is clearly the most-anticipated such event in a while given we all had to wait an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then consider that Europe has won seven of the last nine Ryder Cups, all the angst on the United States' side and a changing of the guard with youth supplanting the likes of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for the Americans while the Europeans side with their aging heroes.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jon Rahm lone European favored in Ryder Cup singles

While the outcome of the 43rd Ryder Cup appears to be a foregone conclusion, there is plenty of action to be had for bettors during Sunday singles. Team USA holds its largest lead after two days since 1975. Facing an 11-5 deficit, Team Europe would have to stage a record comeback in order to earn the 14 points it needs to retain the Cup.
Telegraph

Lee Westwood vows to overhaul Ryder Cup qualifying system if made European captain

Lee Westwood has vowed to overhaul Europe’s qualifying system if and when he is named Ryder Cup captain for the match in Rome in two years. Westwood, 48, became the oldest player in the modern era to qualify by right for the biennial dust-up, but did not enjoy his finest hour at Whistling Straits as he lost two out of three matches in the record 19-9 victory for the United States. Yet he did win his Sunday singles to take his collective total to 24 points in 11 appearances and so pass Colin Montgomerie in the all-time points list with only Sir Nick Faldo and Sergio Garcia ahead.
Tennis World Usa

Ryder Cup, a severe lesson for team Europe

The 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup goes to the United States which, in Wisconsin, inflicts a severe lesson on Europe. At Kohler's Whistling Straits Golf Course, Collin Morikawa gave the US the mathematical victory: now the situation is 15-6 and the European team can no longer manage to recover.
Sports Illustrated

