Former Captain Discusses How to Fix European Ryder Cup Team

The 43rd Ryder Cup is here, and this is clearly the most-anticipated such event in a while given we all had to wait an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then consider that Europe has won seven of the last nine Ryder Cups, all the angst on the United States' side and a changing of the guard with youth supplanting the likes of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson for the Americans while the Europeans side with their aging heroes.

GOLF ・ 13 DAYS AGO