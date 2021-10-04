CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Brady adds Belichick to list of coaching victims

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass (AP) — Put another mark in the win column for Tom Brady in his lingering grudge with Bill Belichick. The Buccaneers quarterback, who has already won a Super Bowl since leaving his longtime coach behind, won his first matchup against Belichick on Sunday night when he led Tampa Bay to a 19-17 victory over the New England Patriots. Brady is the fourth quarterback with wins against all 32 NFL teams, and he has now beaten every team in the NFL, and Belichick is the 100th opposing coach he has victimized.

pro32.ap.org

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

Belichick: Departure ‘wasn’t a question about not wanting’ Brady

Buckle up, because you are about to get inundated with Belichick-Brady reunion content for the foreseeable future. Next weekend’s matchup between the Buccaneers and the Patriots was already a hot topic given it will be the first time Tom Brady will face off against his former team. But with the highly-anticipated game now just a week away, news outlets are going all-in on TB12’s return to Foxborough — and, of course, diving back into dissecting why he left New England in the first place.
NFL
WPRI

Belichick: Relationship with Brady has ‘always been good’

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots hit the practice field on Wednesday as they gear up for Sunday’s game against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Speaking to the media Wednesday morning, WR Jakobi Meyers said there’s a sense of urgency in the locker room, especially after last Sunday’s loss to the Saints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
WCVB

Bill Belichick says New England Patriots wanted Tom Brady to stay

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Bill Belichick is preparing his New England Patriots team to face the squad's former quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday. Ahead of that matchup on the turf at Gillette Stadium, all of Brady's former coaches, teammates and fans are being forced to confront the memory of thequarterback's departure.
NFL
Sun Chronicle

Mike Kirby: Brady-Belichick hype machine is about to explode

If all the hype before all the Patriots’ Super Bowl games annoyed you, you are absolutely going to hate this coming week. If you haven’t heard, Tom Brady is returning to Foxboro. No, that’s not enough. TOM BRADY IS RETURNING TO FOXBORO!!!. No, still not enough. (Trumpets blare, drums crash,...
NFL
abc17news.com

Brady, Belichick in spotlight as Buccaneers visit Patriots

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to make his first return to Foxborough since departing New England in free agency following the 2019 season. No quarterback in NFL history has played more or produced more in a single venue than Brady has at Gillette Stadium. Since first appearing there when it opened in 2002, Brady has made 157 starts in the regular season and playoffs there, winning 134 of them while throwing for 41,285 yards and 304 touchdowns. Patriots coach Bill Belichick is 63-75 as an NFL head coach without Brady, including 8-11 since Brady left New England for Tampa.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The New England Patriots#Tampa Bay#Super Bowls
abc17news.com

Belichick: Yeah, Brady was important for Patriots’ success

FOXBOROUGH, Mass (AP) — Even the historically stubborn Bill Belichick couldn’t avoid the conclusion that Tom Brady actually had something to do with building a dynasty in New England. Asked if he would have had the same success without the three-time NFL MVP, the Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, “Of course not.” That Belichick was even asked was a result of his routine refusal to give simple and obvious answers to simple and obvious questions. The Belichick-Brady rift has dominated NFL headlines this week as the quarterback returns to New England with the Buccaneers to play against the Patriots for the first time in his career. Both sides are reportedly testy over who deserves more credit for the Patriots success.
NFL
Golf Digest

The star of the Brady Bowl was Steve Belichick’s tongue

On Sunday night, on national television, less than a week after new reports of a feud with his former coach surfaced, Tom Brady, arguably the greatest American athlete to ever live, returned to the home of five of his six Super Bowls for the first time since jumping ship in March 2020. It was as big a regular-season football event as there has ever been, and, yet the star of the evening wasn’t Tom or Bill or Bruce or Bob. It was an outside linebackers coach named Steve.
NFL
NECN

Timing Couldn't Be Worse for Belichick as Brady Readies for Return to Foxboro

Curran: Brady's return coming at the wrong time for Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There’s always been one thing the Patriots can count on when things get bleak. When the odds are long and people who’ve been waiting to dance on their graves start stretching out their hammies, there’s been a constant.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGAU

Brady vs. Belichick? Numbers don’t lie but it’s not simple

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Without Bill Belichick, Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl and is on pace to throw a career-high 53 touchdown passes at age 44. Without Brady under center, Belichick is 63-75 over his career, including 8-11 since the future Hall of Fame quarterback left New England for Tampa Bay.
NFL
Newsday

A fascinating matchup: Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick

Tom Brady put this moment on his psychological calendar almost from the moment he signed with the Buccaneers after two decades with the Patriots. Now that the time has arrived, the legendary 44-year-old quarterback is trying to make things business as usual — even if that’s quite simply impossible, given his emotional attachment to an organization he led to six Super Bowl championships alongside a coach whose own Hall of Fame legacy was forged at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
nbcboston.com

Is Tom Brady Or Bill Belichick More Valuable to Bettors?

Brady vs. Belichick: Who has the edge with bettors? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. I've long wondered how bettors value Tom Brady and Bill Belichick -- one of the winningest combinations overall and against the spread. So when they split up prior to the 2020 season, it gave the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy