Rennes got a resounding 2-0 victory against the star-studded PSG side which, in the day, looked very poor. Rennes were better in every aspect in the first half although PSG enjoyed more of the ball. PSG had zero shots on target as goals from Laborde and Tait sealed the win for Rennes and gave PSG their first defeat of the season.Rennes were the team dominating the initial minutes of the first half in terms of chances, but PSG grew into the game gradually.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO