Iowa Cubs Wrap: October 3
So it all comes to an end for 2021. The Iowa Cubs were thunderstruck by the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 6-3. Iowa finishes the season with an eight-game losing streak. Dakota Chalmers made his Iowa debut in this game. He gave up a run in the first inning when Edwin Olivares singled home Lucius Fox, who had doubled earlier in the inning. Other than that, Chalmers pitched the first two innings and allowed one run on two hits. He walked one and struck out two.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0