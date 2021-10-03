CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Dynamo fall to Sporting KC by a final score of 4-2

houstondynamofc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Dynamo FC fell to Sporting Kansas City in a high-scoring affair on the road by a final score of 4-2. The six total goals scored represent the highest scoring total in a game for the Dynamo this season. Dynamo forward Fafa Picault scored his 11th goal of the season,...

www.houstondynamofc.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Sounders now first after 2-1 win over Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Cristian Roldan and Will Bruin scored after backend giveaways and the Seattle Sounders defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-1 in a first-place showdown. With their league-best eighth road win and first at Kansas City in more than eight years the Sounders (14-5-6) moved over Sporting (13-6-6) in the Western Division. Johnny Russell scored for Kansas City but couldn’t convert another over the final 30 minutes.
MLS
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Sallói Scores 2 Goals To Reach 15, Sporting KC Beats Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dániel Sallói had two goals to push his season total to 15, Johnny Russell scored on a penalty kick and Sporting Kansas City beat 10-man FC Dallas 3-1 on Wednesday night. Kansas City has won three of its past four games as it chases the top spot in the Western Conference. Dallas lost its third straight game. U.S. national team player Ricardo Pepi scored for Dallas.
MLS
fcdallas.com

RECAP: FC Dallas Falls 1-3 to Sporting KC

FC Dallas Homegrown Ricardo Pepi appeared in his 50th MLS match. Pepi scored his 13th goal of the season and is now tied with Diego Fagundez with most goals scored as a teenager. Fagundez scored 13 goals during the 2013 with the New England Revolution. Pepi is tied for fourth...
MLS
chatsports.com

Houston Dynamo unable to complete comeback in loss to Sporting Kansas City

The Houston Dynamo came off a midweek 0-0 draw and were now back out on the road, this time at Children’s Mercy Park to take on Sporting Kansas City hoping to get their first road win of the year. Unfortunately, they’ll still be looking for that this season with SKC coming away with a 4-2 win. Kansas dominated the first half with Houston looking sloppy and frustrated, but came out well to make an entertaining second half as they kept coming within a goal of equalizing before KC pulled away.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Griffin Dorsey
Person
Maynor Figueroa
Person
Darwin Quintero
Person
Gadi Kinda
Kansas City Star

Johnny Russell scores twice as Sporting Kansas City beats the Houston Dynamo in KCK

Whenever the name Preki comes up in conversation, it usually means good things. That was certainly the case Sunday in Sporting Kansas City’s 4-2 win over the Houston Dynamo at Children’s Mercy Park, when Johnny Russell scored a penalty in the 16th minute. Russell tied a Sporting KC record by...
MLS
dynamotheory.com

The Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City: how to watch, lineups, and more

The Houston Dynamo are coming off a midweek 0-0 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps with the offense struggling to create quality chances for both sides. This afternoon they’re traveling to Children’s Mercy Park to take on Sporting Kansas City. The Dynamo and Kansas City have had very different seasons this year with Houston sitting in 12th place, next to the bottom, in the Western Conference with SKC next to the top in 2nd place. SKC is fresh off a 3-1 win over another Texas team, FC Dallas, whom they traveled to this past Wednesday. It will be a tall task for Tab Ramos as they are still searching for their first win away from BBVA Stadium. The two sides have split results this season with Houston getting a 1-0 win at home in May thanks to a Maxi Urruti goal and Kansas took a 3-2 win at Children’s Mercy Park at the end of May.
MLS
Houston Chronicle

Dynamo fall to Sporting Kansas City, remain winless on the road

Poor start. Good response. Disappointing result. The Dynamo can’t break out of the frustrating pattern that ultimately will define their forgetful season. Houston conceded two goals in the first half and did just enough to make things interesting down the stretch before falling to Sporting Kansas City, 4-2, on Sunday afternoon at Children’s Mercy Park.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Kc#Sporting Kansas City#Houston Dynamo Fc#Univision
Hutch Post

Sporting KC loses at home Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Cristian Roldan and Will Bruin scored after backend giveaways and the Seattle Sounders defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-1 in a first-place showdown. With their league-best eighth road win and first at Kansas City in more than eight years the Sounders (14-5-6) moved over Sporting (13-6-6) in the Western Division.
MLS
kmrskkok.com

United Blank Dynamo 2-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Robin Lod scored the fastest goal in franchise history, Ethan Finlay also had a goal and Minnesota United beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0. Lod slipped behind the defense and put away a one-touch shot — off a pass by Franco Fragapane — to open the scoring just 51 seconds into the game. Adrien Hunou’s goal in the second minute of a 1-0 win over Portland on June 26 had been the fastest goal in Minnesota United history.
MLS
Houston Chronicle

Lod, Finlay each score as Minnesota United beats Dynamo 2-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Robin Lod scored the fastest goal in franchise history, Ethan Finlay also had a goal and Minnesota United beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Saturday night. Lod slipped behind the defense and put away a one-touch shot — off a pass by Franco Fragapane — to open the scoring just 51 seconds into the game. Adrien Hunou's goal in the second minute of a 1-0 win over Portland on June 26 had been the fastest goal in Minnesota United history.
MLS
chatsports.com

Final score: Chiefs commit four turnovers, falling to Chargers 30-24

For the second straight week, the Kansas City Chiefs committed incredibly costly turnovers that prevented them from winning a game they had a great chance of winning. Three of the four turnovers came very early — but the fourth was an errant throw by quarterback Patrick Mahomes late in the fourth quarter. With their 30-24 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City falls to 1-2 on the season — the team’s first losing record since Mahomes became the starter in 2018.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Sporting KC v Houston Dynamo: Preview, Predictions, Stats and Roster Changes

Sporting Kansas City effectively bounced back after a rough weekend by heading to Dallas and knocking in three goals en route to an easy 3-1 victory. SKC also got the return of Alan Pulido from injury (though Nicolas Isimat-Mirin was suddenly nowhere to be seen). Despite the speed bump against Seattle, that brings Kansas City up to three wins in their last four.
MLS
Hutch Post

Sporting KC wins in Texas Wednesday

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dániel Sallói had two goals to push his season total to 15, Johnny Russell scored on a penalty kick and Sporting Kansas City beat 10-man FC Dallas 3-1 on Wednesday night. Kansas City has won three of its past four games as it chases the top...
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

Dynamo fall 2-0 at Minnesota United FC

Houston Dynamo FC fell 2-0 to Minnesota United FC tonight at Allianz Field. A pair of early goals did in the Dynamo, and although the Dynamo had several looks at goal over the final half-hour, they were unable to find breakthrough they needed. Minnesota took a 1-0 lead 50 seconds...
MLS
ESPN

Lewandowski scores twice as Bayern Munich demolish Dynamo Kiev

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice as the German champions crushed Dynamo Kiev 5-0 in their Champions League Group E game on Wednesday to secure their ninth consecutive win in all competitions. The Poland international, who had failed to score in the league on Saturday to end a 19-game...
MLS
Houston Chronicle

Dynamo take faint playoff hopes on road to Sporting KC

The Dynamo are clinging to faint hope of qualifying for the playoffs, and their next game is one that could spark a late-season surge. Of course, it could also crush them mentally. Houston is on the road to face powerful Sporting Kansas City Sunday afternoon. Sporting Kansas City (14-6-7, 49...
MLS
chatsports.com

Sporting Kansas City defeat Houston Dynamo 4-2 to cap off perfect week

Hot off the heels of an impressive 3-1midweek victory over FC Dallas, Sporting Kansas City entered Sunday’s match with the Houston Dynamo in 2nd place in the West, two points behind leaders Seattle Sounders despite having played one more game than their northwest rivals. With the Dynamo sitting in 12th place and winless on the road through 28 games, SKC hoped to earn another three points before a two week break in MLS play.
MLS
chatsports.com

Final score: Marlins 3, Mets 2—Fishing for Fishies

Taijuan Walker was very good in his last start of the year, and the Mets took an early lead over the Marlins. But Miami scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to take a 3-2 lead that turned out to be the final score. Walker went five-and-one-third...
MLB
houstondynamofc.com

Four Houston Dynamo FC players named to FIFA World Cup Qualifying rosters

Four Houston Dynamo FC players were named to the rosters of their respective national teams for the upcoming window of 2022 World Cup Qualifier matches. The upcoming FIFA international window runs from Oct. 4 through Oct. 13 and all four players will return prior to Houston’s match against Seattle Sounders FC at BBVA Stadium on Oct. 16.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy