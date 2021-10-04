Mets takeaways from Sunday's 5-0 loss to Braves, including just three hits in last game of regular season
The Mets lost to the Atlanta Braves 5-0 on Sunday, finishing the regular season with a 77-85 record. - Noah Syndergaard didn't get off to an ideal start, letting up a leadoff homer to Jorge Soler as the Braves went up 1-0. Ozzie Albies then doubled down the left field line, and scored on Austin Riley's hit to left field making it a 2-0 game. Dom Smith's throw home was off target, but Riley was thrown out at second base.www.chatsports.com
