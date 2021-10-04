2021 MLB Postseason schedule
The 2021 MLB Regular Season is in the books and while the possibility was there for chaos on Sunday, the races in the National and American Leagues have been decided and the playoff field is set. Things will get underway on Tuesday with the American League Wild Card game with the Yankees facing off against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. The National League Wild Card game will be Wednesday with the red hot Cardinals traveling to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0