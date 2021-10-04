CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

2021 MLB Postseason schedule

By Talking Chop
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 MLB Regular Season is in the books and while the possibility was there for chaos on Sunday, the races in the National and American Leagues have been decided and the playoff field is set. Things will get underway on Tuesday with the American League Wild Card game with the Yankees facing off against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. The National League Wild Card game will be Wednesday with the red hot Cardinals traveling to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Postseason#Yankees#The Red Sox
FanSided

Yankees: 3 possible first base replacements for Luke Voit this offseason

With Luke Voit’s New York Yankees career up in the air, it is worth looking at a few possible replacements at the first base position for 2022. Objectively, it looks like the 2020 MVP candidate has already played his final game in pinstripes, finishing this season on the 60-Day IL after an unnecessary knee tweak sprinting to first on a strikeout.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Card Game
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Jon Gruden News

On Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the news for all of the wrong reasons. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. Unfortunately for Gruden,...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Before MLB postseason begins, try some Chicago trivia

Oh my! Is there a better time of the year than this? I’m of course referring to when a Chicago team is heading to the postseason. While we await with glee the excitement of October, it’s a very good time to answer some Chicago baseball questions. Good luck with the...
MLB
Fox News

Cardinals get hot at crucial time with MLB postseason looming

The St. Louis Cardinals got hot at the right time and enter their second-to-last series of the 2021 season on a 16-game winning streak in good position to clinch the second National League wild card spot. St. Louis catcher Andrew Knizner scored the go-ahead run on Chicago Cubs pitcher Codi...
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox-Rays ALDS Breakdown: Do Sox Stand A Chance Against 100-Win Rays?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox dispatched the New York Yankees in gratifying fashion in the AL Wild Card game on Tuesday night. Their reward? A showdown with the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Tampa Bay was one of just three teams to hit the century mark in wins in 2021, and the only American League team to do so. The Rays are in the postseason for the third straight season, losing to the L.A. Dodgers in the World Series in 2020 and falling to the Astros in the ALDS in 2019 after winning the Wild Card game. The Rays...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

MLB Playoff Picture 2021: Latest Postseason Bracket and World Series Odds

Four American League teams are within two games of each other with four days remaining in the 2021 Major League Baseball season. The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees split the first two games of their series, and the Boston Red Sox did the same against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday and Wednesday.
MLB
MLB Daily Dish

MLB trade rumors and news: Cardinals clinch postseason berth

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. FanGraphs gave the Cardinals 2.8% odds to make the...
MLB
1075thefan.com

Tim Kurkjian evaluates World Series contenders, examines MLB Postseason races

ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian stopped by The Dan Dakich Show on Wednesday to share his thoughts on the final push toward the MLB Postseason. Tim took us through the Cardinals 17 game winning streak and evaluated the resumes of World Series contenders. Those evaluations included the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cardinals,...
MLB
expressnews.com

Astros' field staff fulfills MLB's COVID vaccination mandate for postseason

The Astros are in accordance with Major League Baseball’s playoff mandate for all non-playing, on-field personnel to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday. Major League Baseball and its Players Association have declined to make vaccinations mandatory for players, but will require it for all non-playing personnel...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy