Chalktoberfest is back this weekend, with two days of live music on the Marietta Square

MARIETTA, Ga - All the rain has caused several sinkholes to appear across metro Atlanta. A sinkhole in one Marietta yard looks more like a cavern. The sinkhole suddenly appeared in Marian Tiller-Chancellor's yard about three weeks ago. Thanks to all the wet weather we've seen, there's now another smaller one right next to it that seems to be growing.

MARIETTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO