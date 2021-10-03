Chalktoberfest is back this weekend, with two days of live music on the Marietta Square
It’s a festival that celebrates street art and craft beer! Enjoy a fall afternoon at Chalktoberfest, in the Marietta Square. You can sample craft beers, listen to live music from local artists, eat great food, and watch the work of professional chalk artists unfold in front of your eyes. (There is also a community chalk competition with categories for children, teens, adults, and schools.)www.atlantaonthecheap.com
