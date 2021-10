The MSJC football team took the field for the first time since Nov. 23, 2019, last Saturday and came away with a hard-fought victory over Antelope Valley, 23-13. The first scoring play of the season for the Eagles, who had to delay their season two weeks due to COVID protocols, came on an explosive 81-yard run from quarterback Robert Coleman. His run capped off a 5-play, 98-yard drive, which came after the MSJC defense made a huge play. Demond Young intercepted a pass at the goal line to prevent the Marauders from scoring first. The Eagle extra point attempt failed and after one period of play MSJC led 6-0.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 9 DAYS AGO