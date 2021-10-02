Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Five Players Of The Game
Michigan flexed its muscles on the Big Ten road, in one of the tougher venues out there. Here are this week’s top five players who got it done:. 1. Sophomore safety Daxton Hill: Hill knocked one Wisconsin quarterback out of the game, and made another wish he wasn’t in it. Hill’s blitzing blast on Graham Mertz ended his day, and a leaping interception against Chase Wolf helped lock things up in a runaway second half. Hill wound up with six tackles, a half sack and tackle for loss, the pickoff, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry.michigan.rivals.com
