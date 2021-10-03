CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Arizona Cardinals 37-20 Los Angeles Rams: Kyler Murray leads Cardinals to convincing road win in LA

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona's victory was their first over a Rams team coached by Sean McVay, having lost their eight previous meetings. It sees the Cardinals improve to 4-0 on the season, while LA drop to 3-1 on the year. The Cardinals carved up the Rams' usually stingy defense to the tune of...

Kyler Murray is solid for Cardinals during Week 3 win over Jaguars

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was good but not great during his team’s 31-19 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The first two weeks of the 2021 NFL campaign went incredibly well for the starting quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals. Kyler Murray’s performance in week three, however, was solid but not spectacular.
One streak ends, another continues after Cardinals 37-20 win over Rams

LOS ANGELES — The streak Is over!. That seemed to be the message in the Cardinals locker room after they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 37-20. It was the first time they had beaten the Rams since 2017. That comes out to eight consecutive defeats. The win puts them on...
Murray keeps Cardinals unbeaten with 37-20 rout of Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals extended their longest unbeaten start since 2012 with a 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Kyler Murray passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 39 more yards. A.J. Green caught a 41-yard TD pass, Chase Edmonds ran for 120 yards and James Conner rushed for two short scores for Arizona. The Cardinals finally beat Sean McVay for the first time in nine tries. Matthew Stafford went 26 of 41 for 280 yards in his first ineffective performance with the Rams, who couldn’t start 4-0 for the first time since 2018.
What Went Well for Cardinals in Sunday's Convincing Win Over the Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said his team did not make any statements on Sunday. He said that Arizona simply looked to get better, and in doing so it defeated a highly-touted Rams squad 37-20 on the road. It was a complete performance, as the offense...
Cardinals stay undefeated with 37-20 victory over Rams

Through the first three weeks of the season, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looked like two of the league’s top MVP candidates. But facing one another for the first time this season on Sunday, Murray was the only one who kept that form. Arizona dominated Los...
Matthew Stafford
Rams Get First Taste of Adversity, Falling to Cardinals 37-20

In the first three games to begin the NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams hadn’t faced much adversity. What the Rams game-planned during the week in preparation for game days, for the most part, they were able to convert accordingly. However, that wasn't the case in Week 4 when the...
Kyler Murray Leads Cardinals to Rout of Matthew Stafford, Rams in NFC West Showdown

The Arizona Cardinals catapulted themselves to the top of the NFC West with a 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Cardinals improved to 4-0 with the win. Arizona snapped an eight-game losing streak against Los Angeles as well. Kyler Murray...
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Matchups, prediction for NFC West heavyweight bout

The Los Angeles Rams face the Arizona Cardinals in a battle for NFC West supremacy. There is so much to look forward to in Rams vs. Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Whichever team wins will lead arguably the most talented division in football, rivaled only by the AFC West. Perhaps the West Coast really is the “Best Coast.”
Game Recap: Rams fall to Cardinals 37-20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams were dealt their first loss of the season on Sunday, falling to the Cardinals 37-20 at SoFi Stadium. Starting after missing Week 3 against the Bucs with a rib injury, running back Darrell Henderson Jr. recorded 14 carries for 89 yards for Los Angeles (3-1) in its loss to Arizona (4-0).
LA Rams humbled by Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium

The LA Rams were never going to run the table in the 2021 NFL season. As we have said plenty of times, this was about getting one more win and getting one game closer to their magic number of 12 wins for an NFL playoff berth. So the goal is to win one more game. That just didn’t happen today. Don’t fret folks. Reload.
Sports
Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray helps Cardinals remain undefeated with 2 touchdowns in 37-20 win against Rams

Former Sooners and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray led his team to a relatively easy divisional win over the Los Angeles Rams, 37-20 on Sunday. The Cardinals now improve their record to an undefeated 4-0 and own sole possession of first place in the NFC West. Arizona is also one of two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, with the other being the Las Vegas Raiders, who play Monday night.
Kyler Murray, Cardinals make statement with win over undefeated Rams

Because I was occupied reporting in New England, I asked my friend Eric Eager of Pro Football Focus to weigh in on the big game between the Rams and Cardinals. His report:. The NFL is going through a transitional phase at the quarterback position. The time has largely come and gone for Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan in the NFL; Philip Rivers and Drew Brees retired this past offseason; Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are still playing at a high level, but their years are numbered. Young players are taking over the position rapidly, and while people cite Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert as the next great players at the position, Sunday we saw a coronation of sorts in the NFC West. Kyler Murray went on the road and handily defeated the previously unbeaten, and preseason divisional favorite, Los Angeles Rams 37-20. The win pushed Arizona’s record to 4-0 for the first time since 2012—when Kevin Kolb was the Cardinals’ starting quarterback—and Murray became the first QB in Cardinal history to have three straight games with at least 75 percent completions.
NFL

