Dos Santos – City of Mirrors
The opening moments of “A Shot in the Dark,” the leadoff track on Dos Santos’ sophomore album City of Mirrors, feel like being welcomed into some enchanted place. A chorus of harmonized vocals creates a dense and balmy mist that feels warm and welcoming—it’s like paradise. And what the band builds from there—funk/soul guitar riffs, a psychedelic atmosphere and bandleader Alex Chavez’s stunning vocal range guiding it all—only cement the general sense of being somewhere welcoming and wondrous.www.treblezine.com
Comments / 0