Skinner scores twice to lead Missouri Western past Washburn

Missouri Western sophomore Jaden Skinner added two more goals to the team’s highlights reel, and an early penalty kick from sophomore Lauren Street set the tone as the Griffons defeated Washburn 3-0 on Sunday at Spratt Stadium.

The win improves Western to 5-3-2 with a 2-1-0 mark in the MIAA, bouncing back from a 3-2 overtime loss to No. 5 Emporia State on Friday.

Skinner showed off the range with both goals coming from 30 yards out, and Western pitched its first shutout in six games. It’s also the first multi-goal win since the opening weekend.

“We got three goals and a shutout, so all around on both sides of the ball it’s looking good,” senior defender Lillian Davis said. “As a defender … getting a shutout is kinda like a goal to us. For (goalkeeper Anna Meyer), that’s a big deal, a big confidence booster. She had a great game.”

Western dominated much of the run of play in the first half and was awarded just 12 minutes in. Skinner played a lofted ball to Street atop the box, and the forward was nudged from behind and drew a penalty in the box. She buried the free kick in the bottom right corner for a 1-0 lead.

The Griffons still weren’t satisfied with the first-half performance and set the tone early out of the locker room. Just two minutes in, Lauren Nylund passed to Skinner who took one touch and fired from 30 yards out on the left edge of the box. The ball found the top right corner of the goal and prompted a celebration for the 2-0 lead.

“I saw where I was on the field and I can shoot from that far out. I thought I might as well take a chance on this ball and I shot it,” Skinner said. “I was a little surprised it went in because I thought it was going over, then it just bounced in the net and was like, ‘Wow.’”

Skinner doubled her effort with eight minutes remaining, receiving the ball in a similar area from Tina Palmieri and instead firing a shot that bounced and went into the side netting at the near post for the 3-0 victory.

“Sauce; that’s what she does. She just goes out there and is doing her thing. She didn’t even look like she cared when she took either shot. She just looked, went ‘Ding’, goal.”

