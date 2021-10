ALLEN PARK -- DO YOUR JOB! DO YOUR! DO YOUR JOB! DO YOUR JOB!. That’s what Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant was screaming, over and over and over again, with some less family-friendly language mixed in, as he pointed a finger in the face of Jeff Okudah. This was back in Week 1, and the former third overall pick had just blown an assignment on a 38-yard touchdown run by backup running back Elijah Mitchell.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO