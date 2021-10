At this point, you're either on the exact same goofy wavelength as "Venom" or you're not. The first film came out of nowhere in 2018 and ended up grossing nearly $900 million worldwide on the strength of its meme-worthy antics, the weirdly endearing buddy comedy/romance dynamic between Eddie Brock and the symbiote, and Tom Hardy's near-obsessive commitment to the bit that involved, yes, jumping into lobster tanks. Sony clearly paid attention to what worked the first time around and doubled down on it all, leading to the hilariously-subtitled sequel "Let There Be Carnage."

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO