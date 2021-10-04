Game Recap: Packers Comfortably Beat Steelers, 27-17

With the extremely talented Sarah Kelliher attending the game in person, I am writing the recap for her this week. So here I am. And there you are. Due to overtime football and the fall of man, I - like many of you - was forced to watch the end of the Jets/Titans game, an act which is actually a felony in 3 states. The Jets got the ball first in that final period, and I found myself shouting "J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS." Out loud. Where my children could hear me. They hid their faces and rent their garments, and I begged for the sweet release that only a quick touchdown would give me.