NFL

Alexander’s Shoulder Injury Leaves Huge Void in Secondary

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. – The hits just keep on coming for the Green Bay Packers, who beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday but lost their best defensive player to a potentially significant injury. All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander blew up a fourth-and-4 pass late in the third quarter by delivering a...

www.chatsports.com

