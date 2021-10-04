Ben Roethlisberger tosses 400th career TD as Pittsburgh Steelers stumble vs. Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hit a major milestone on the first drive of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 27-17 loss to game to the Green Bay Packers Sunday. With a 45-yard touchdown strike to Diontae Johnson on third down, Roethlisberger threw his 400th passing touchdown, joining an exclusive club that includes Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (418) and Brett Favre (508).www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0