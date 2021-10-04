CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Roethlisberger tosses 400th career TD as Pittsburgh Steelers stumble vs. Green Bay Packers

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. -- Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hit a major milestone on the first drive of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 27-17 loss to game to the Green Bay Packers Sunday. With a 45-yard touchdown strike to Diontae Johnson on third down, Roethlisberger threw his 400th passing touchdown, joining an exclusive club that includes Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (418) and Brett Favre (508).

