On Sunday night, on national television, less than a week after new reports of a feud with his former coach surfaced, Tom Brady, arguably the greatest American athlete to ever live, returned to the home of five of his six Super Bowls for the first time since jumping ship in March 2020. It was as big a regular-season football event as there has ever been, and, yet the star of the evening wasn’t Tom or Bill or Bruce or Bob. It was an outside linebackers coach named Steve.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO