The USF Bulls began conference play yesterday. The Bulls were coming off heading out west playing the BYU Cougars. USF has improved in every game. Most people see the improvements while others say that Jeff Scott should get the boot. The problem that I have seen is that the Bulls are slow starters. In all their games, they have fallen behind early in games. Remember, the Bulls are young and Scott is cleaning up the messes that Willie Taggart and Charlie Strong left behind. Conference play will not be easy for USF and it started against the SMU Mustangs. This is a team that has been a stud in the conference for the last few years. Once again, the Bulls showed what kind of team they are on Saturday night.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO