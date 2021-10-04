Wichita Life Podcast #60 – Matt Lillie & Richard Rierson – Next Level Method

1. Trivium – My Hatred (Ember To Inferno, 2003) An intense battle anthem of emotional turmoil, this song captures the essence of Trivium’s earliest days. “This is the oldest song on the record. I remember my history teacher saying to me in middle-school, when we were supposed to turn in the setlist for Battle Of The Bands, ​‘Do you think they’re going to be okay with you playing a song called My Hatred? In this climate?’ But it’s always this climate. Anyway, I joined Trivium at 13 through a tryout song: For Whom The Bell Tolls by Metallica. Our original singer wanted Trivium to be an industrial band like Skinny Puppy, Nine Inch Nails, Ministry, Rammstein, but we wanted to be a metal band. So he said, ​‘Let’s split the songs in half, you guys keep the band name,’ and he left. This song was the first time I was able to really flex my muscle of who I am as a songwriter.”

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO