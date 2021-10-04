CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Life Podcast #60 – Matt Lillie & Richard Rierson – Next Level Method

Cover picture for the articleToday’s guests are Matt Lillie and Richard Rierson of the Next Level Method podcast and organization. Next Level Method is about just that, taking you to the next level. We talk about their background, how Next Level Method came to be and about the upcoming conference on October 15 that is free here in Wichita as well as much more.

