J.D. Martinez still has a few weeks to decide if he wants to return to the Red Sox in 2022. Evidently, that decision could still go either way. Martinez, who has until five days after the conclusion of the World Series to inform the Red Sox of his decision, must choose between returning to Boston for a $19.375 million salary or opting out and hitting the free-agent market. In a recent conversation with WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford, Martinez said he was still undecided.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO