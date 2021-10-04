Red Sox 7, Nationals 5: Rafael Devers sends the Sox to the postseason
How about that for some anxiety-inducing baseball? Boston could have made it stress-free with an easy win, but they’re not about that life. Much of this day looked bleak, with another quiet performance from the offense, but a few relievers came through with big outings and Rafael Devers played the hero. With two homers, including the winner in the ninth, he was most of the offense and the biggest reason there is no Game 163.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0