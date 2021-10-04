Red Sox 7, Nationals 5: Rafael Devers sends the Sox to the postseason

The Orioles series was a disaster. No one can reasonably deny that. But what’s done is done, and all that’s left is the fact that the Red Sox need to take care of business in Washington. Sweep, and you at least get a Game 163. They did what they needed to do on Friday. Things were frustrating a lot early on, but Eduardo Rodriguez worked his way out of some big jams and the offense finally broke through with four runs on back-to-back homers from Hunter Renfroe and Bobby Dalbec. Those four runs would be enough as the bullpen bent but did not break in an important victory.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO