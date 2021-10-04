CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox 7, Nationals 5: Rafael Devers sends the Sox to the postseason

By Over the Monster
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow about that for some anxiety-inducing baseball? Boston could have made it stress-free with an easy win, but they’re not about that life. Much of this day looked bleak, with another quiet performance from the offense, but a few relievers came through with big outings and Rafael Devers played the hero. With two homers, including the winner in the ninth, he was most of the offense and the biggest reason there is no Game 163.

