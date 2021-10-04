CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Maps to show wildfire locations, emergency contacts

By Boise State Public Radio News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Maps will soon launch a new filter that shows the location of active wildfires. Beyond that, when you click on a blaze, it will show emergency resources related to it. “It’s important to also pair that geospatial information with things like emergency phone numbers, emergency websites, evacuation information,” said Vanessa Schneider, who works with Google’s crisis response team that built this tool. “So whenever that information is available, we try to surface that within the Google Maps layer itself.”

