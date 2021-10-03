Willowridge, Marshall alone atop 11-5A standings

There are only two teams in District 11-5A still undefeated at the midway point of the district schedule – both of them residing in Fort Bend County. One of them, the Marshall Buffalos, are a familiar face atop the standings after five straight district crowns. The other, the Willowridge Eagles, are a program trying to rise back up among the district’s elite and have their sights set on dethroning the traditional 5A power by season’s end.