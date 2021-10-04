Cardinals Offensive Line Passes Another Test
Ground and pound football normally isn't the Arizona Cardinals' method of transportation with the football. Yet against a formidable Los Angeles Rams defensive front that features the likes of Aaron Donald among other strong defenders, the Cardinals found a wealth of success rushing the football in their 37-20 win on Sunday. Arizona rushed for 216 yards on the ground, improving to a 6-0 record since 2016 when rushing for over 200 yards.www.yardbarker.com
