NFL

Cardinals Offensive Line Passes Another Test

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGround and pound football normally isn't the Arizona Cardinals' method of transportation with the football. Yet against a formidable Los Angeles Rams defensive front that features the likes of Aaron Donald among other strong defenders, the Cardinals found a wealth of success rushing the football in their 37-20 win on Sunday. Arizona rushed for 216 yards on the ground, improving to a 6-0 record since 2016 when rushing for over 200 yards.

Arizona Cardinals

Spreading The Wealth: Cardinals' Passing Game An Inclusive Affair

The Cardinals' final touchdown drive in Jacksonville featured five passes to three different receivers – and neither were the team's top two pass catchers. Two players crossed the 100-yard mark receiving – and neither was ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿. And as the Cardinals go into their NFC West showdown with the also-undefeated...
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

Offensive Line Benefits From Emergence Of Josh Jones

Josh Jones , at 6-foot-5, thought he was a "hooper" until his junior year of high school. "Guys were 6-5 and playing point guard so I was like, 'I probably need to make a business decision,' " the Cardinals' second-year offensive lineman said. Jones finally started his football career as...
NFL
The Associated Press

Prolific passing games in Cardinals-Rams unbeaten showdown

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury knows more than enough about offensive football to appreciate — and to fear — what the Los Angeles Rams have done in the first three games of Sean McVay’s partnership with Matthew Stafford. “It’s kind of the perfect storm when you get a play-caller...
NFL
Commonwealth Journal

Cardinals pull out another dramatic win

MONTICELLO – The Wayne County Cardinals welcomed in the Rebels of Casey County on Friday Night at Shawn Thompson Stadium, with this being their second-to-last home game of the season (Wayne’s next 3 out of 4 games of the regular season left are on the road). After a disappointing loss to Warren East last week, the team and fans alike were hoping for redemption against a Casey County squad that, despite their tepid record, is a really solid football squad.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
Sportsnet.ca

NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: Cardinals, Chargers pass major tests

Of the five teams that entered Week 4 with an undefeated record, only the Arizona Cardinals remain perfect after defeating the Los Angeles Rams for the top spot in the powerful NFC West. With that decisive victory over the team we deemed No. 1 in last week’s rankings, Arizona takes...
NFL
Yardbarker

Murphy Out Sunday, Other Key Players Questionable

Friday morning after practice, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said it looked like cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. wouldn’t be able to play because of the ribs he injured last Sunday against the Rams. A few hours later, it became official when Murphy was declared out on the injury report. For...
NFL
Yardbarker

Trey Lance has a chance to stake claim as the 49ers' indefinite starter

Trey Lance will make his first career start against the Cardinals in Week 5. But right now, he is just the placeholder for Jimmy Garoppolo until his calf injury improves. That is not beneficial for Lance's development, and I doubt Kyle Shanahan cares. Otherwise, Lance would have received more first-team reps in training camp.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS

