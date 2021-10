The Arizona Cardinals have a right to be excited about the 2021 season after getting a big win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. The Arizona Cardinals beat the Los Angeles Rams in every facet of the game on Sunday. They also played another tough team, the Tennessee Titans, well in Week 1. However, the Cardinals barely escaped the Minnesota Vikings, and they looked like the team that stumbled down the stretch in 2020 throughout the first two and a half quarters in Jacksonville.

