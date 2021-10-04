Edwards Expands $100 Incentive Program for COVID Vaccinations
BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has expanded a COVID-19 vaccination incentive program, offering $100 to every vaccine-eligible resident in the state. The Shot for 100 giveaway began as a $7.5 million program aimed at vaccinating 75,000 Louisiana college students between the ages of 18 and 29. Edwards announced Friday anyone receiving their first COVID-19 dose can now receive the $100 payment, including minors with parental consent.www.bizneworleans.com
