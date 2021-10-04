CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Edwards Expands $100 Incentive Program for COVID Vaccinations

By The Center Square
bizneworleans.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has expanded a COVID-19 vaccination incentive program, offering $100 to every vaccine-eligible resident in the state. The Shot for 100 giveaway began as a $7.5 million program aimed at vaccinating 75,000 Louisiana college students between the ages of 18 and 29. Edwards announced Friday anyone receiving their first COVID-19 dose can now receive the $100 payment, including minors with parental consent.

www.bizneworleans.com

Comments / 10

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Baton Rouge, LA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Vaccines
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy