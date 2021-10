Here we are at last. It is the final day of the 2021 regular season for the Orioles. Though the O’s were eliminated long ago, the last game will still matter. If the O’s win, they knock the Jays out of the playoffs. The Jays could still fail to make it even if they do complete a sweep of the Orioles, since they are a game behind Boston for the second wild card spot.

