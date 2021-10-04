CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Stargirl Season 3 Promotes Joel McHale’s Starman to Series Regular

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC’s Stargirl has just upgraded Joel McHale to a series regular for season 3. Stargirl, which follows Courtney Whitmore, a teenager who joins the Justice Society of America, premiered on the CW in 2020 and is currently airing its second season, which is set to conclude on November 2. The series stars Brec Bassinger, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Amy Smart, Luke Wilson, Yvette Monreal, and Cameron Gellman.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘The Flight Attendant’ Adds Trio of Series Regulars for Season 2

HBO Max is filling out the passenger list for the second season of “The Flight Attendant,” adding three series regulars and six recurring guest stars. Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria will join Kaley Cuoco as series regulars, with Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo appearing as recurring guest stars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cbslocal.com

Summer School: Chapter Eight – DC’s Stargirl

SECOND CHANCES - With his world crashing down around him, Rick (Cameron Gellman) focuses his attention on protecting Solomon Grundy after learning hunters are after a bear in the woods. Meanwhile, Beth (Anjelika Washington) becomes the target of Eclipso's (Nick Tarabay) latest plan. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, and...
EDUCATION
CBS Seattle

DC’s Stargirl – ‘Summer School: Chapter Ten’

DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter Ten" -- Image Number: STG210a__0029r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore and Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan -- Photo: Boris Martin/The CW-- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. CHOSEN FAMILY — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is left devastated after discovering...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘All American’: Hunter Clowdus Upped To Series Regular For Season 4 Of CW Series

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of JJ Parker on the upcoming season of CW’s All American. Hunter Clowdus, who has recurred on the character since the first season, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fourth season. Clowdus’ JJ Parker is an outside linebacker turned quarterback for the Beverly Hills Eagles, who shines as a star both on and off the field. All American stars Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, Taye Diggs as Billy Baker, Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Bre-Z as Coop, Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, Monet Mazur Laura Baker, Michael Evans Behling Jordan Baker, Cody Christian as Asher Adams, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James and Chelsea Tavares as Patience. Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios produce in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll (Rosewood, The Resident), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale) and John A. Norris (Deception). Clowdus’ additional credits include MTV’s Teen Wolf, TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles, and Netflix’s American Vandal, among others. He is repped by ESI Network and Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency. Season 4 of All American premieres October 25 on the CW.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anjelika Washington
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Cameron Gellman
Person
Amy Smart
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Yvette Monreal
Person
Joel Mchale
Person
Luke Wilson
Person
Geoff Johns
Person
Arsenio Hall
Person
Brec Bassinger
tvsourcemagazine.com

The CW Sets Series Finale Dates for ‘The Outpost’ and ‘Supergirl’, Season Finale Dates for ‘Riverdale’, ‘DC’s Stargirl’ and More

The CW has set season finale dates and series finale dates for their series which aired this summer. The Outpost is heading towards its endgame with the series finale set for October 7 at 9. The fourth season was recently announced to be its final season. Will Talon, Garret, Janzo, Wren, and Zed be able to prevent the end of the world as they know it? Don’t miss out on the conclusion of this thrilling fantasy series!
TV SERIES
FanSided

Monkey Shoulder and Joel McHale shake up first impressions

From the perfect outfit to the witty comment, first impressions matter. Monkey Shoulder and Joel McHale are ready to shake up that stale commentary. Even though that a first date is a needed step towards what can be possible, the reality is sometimes a new direction is warranted. Is that spark waiting to be ignited?
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 8

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 8 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cw
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Gets Standing Ovation Amid Netflix Special Controversy: “If This Is What Being Canceled Is, I Love It”

Amid a swirl of controversy around his new Netflix special, The Closer, Dave Chappelle took center stage Thursday night at a star-studded and sold-out show at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl. Though the superstar comedian did not repeat any of the jokes that have been loudly rejected by members of the LGBTQ community, GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, he thumbed his nose at the notion of cancel culture while also promoting messages of trust and love. He shared the marquee with a screening of Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, a 118-minute documentary directed by American Factory Oscar winners Steve Bognar and...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

How Bull Wrote Out Benny in Season 6 Premiere After Freddy Rodriguez's Exit

The TAC team has lost another member. Three years after Bull wrote out hacker Cable McCrory (as a fatality in a bridge collapse), the CBS drama’s Season 6 premiere revealed that Benny Colón (played by original cast member Freddy Rodriguez) had also bid the team adieu, though on less tragic terms. “Benny is blissfully happy in Rome, singing ‘Mi Amore’ to his Italian bride,” Marrisa (Geneva Carr) reminded the gang at a karaoke bar, when some called for Benny’s channeling of Kenny Loggins. “True love won’t be denied,” Bull (Michael Weatherly) affirmed after Danny (Jaime Lee Kirchner) marveled that Benny had moved...
TV SERIES
districtchronicles.com

General Hospital Comings and Goings: Popular Actress Back On-Screen

Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not too far off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identity of the Baby: Here’s the Star Under the Mask

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 4, “House Party,” which aired October 6 on Fox. “The Masked Singer” has sent the Baby into timeout. Performing under the toddler mask was comedian Larry the Cable Guy, who was sent packing at the end of the fourth episode of Season 6, “House Party.” Once again, none of the show’s panelists got it right. Ken Jeong named Gordon Ramsay as his pick. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg guessed Bruce Willis. Nicole Scherzinger guessed James Corden. Robin Thicke said it was Chuck Norris, but with a chuckle. “I...
TV SERIES
International Business Times

‘Riverdale’: Mark Consuelos Exits CW Show As Series Regular After Season 5

“Riverdale” star Mark Consuelos is no longer a series regular after the show’s fifth season. The 50-year-old actor’s exit as one of the show’s regular cast members was announced after the “Riverdale” Season 5 finale Wednesday, Deadline first reported. It was not clear why Consuelos dropped out of the regular...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Two Characters Make Major Career Decisions in Latest Episode

Two members of the Blue Bloods family took significant strides in their careers in this week's episode, "Times Like These." Both of the decisions began as mysteries that were quickly solved by the end of the hour. A.D.A. Erin Reagan might finally take the next step at the District Attorney's office, while Officer Eddie Janko Reagan already started her journey up the police rank ladder.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy