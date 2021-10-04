CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Apple’s App Tracking Transparency Effective? No, Says Study

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple called its App Tracking Transparency framework one of the most impactful moves towards creating a more private ecosystem, but recent independent research shows that it is not really effective against third-party trackers and doesn’t block the transfer of personal or device data either. The core premise of the ATT framework was to offer users more transparency about their data, such as which apps collect information, what data they extract, and how it is shared. More importantly, each app was mandated to ask users explicitly about tracking via a pop-up notification.

