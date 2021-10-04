CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Final Fantasy Fan Creates Colorful Icons For 35 Series Antagonists

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn artist has recently created 35 different colorful icons of villains in the Final Fantasy series. With 15 mainline entries and numerous spinoffs, the series has presented many antagonists throughout the years, and some fans do their best to recreate their favorites with fan art. Final Fantasy is known for its games featuring rag-tag casts of heroes facing off against powerful villains who threaten the fabric of existence in their worlds.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
codcourier.org

A Fun Fall Awaits Fans of Fantasy

If you’re a fan of fantasy, life is good, and it’s about to get even better. Whether your thing is tabletop games, digital games, literature, movies or television, there’s a dragon’s hoard of fantasy goodness out now, and more headed our way in the coming months and years. Tabletop roleplaying...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to dye armor in Final Fantasy XIV Online

The default color for many of the armor sets in Final Fantasy XIV Online may not be to your liking. While you might enjoy the natural flair and appearance of the piece, it might not match everything else you’re wearing. You can change this by merely dying the armor. You’ll want to make sure you pick up one of the many dyes in Final Fantasy XIV and apply your favorite colors to it, giving your appearance a much more personalized touch.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Games#Fan Art#Final Fantasy#Icons#Square Enix#Team Ninja#Nioh#Instagram#Overwatch#The Mega Man Zero#Metroid
Siliconera

Final Fantasy Origin Release Date Announced at TGS2021

A new trailer for the upcoming Final Fantasy I spin-off, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, was aired at today’s Square Enix’s broadcast at Tokyo Game Show 2021. Along with a glimpse at new characters and gameplay, the game now has a release date: March 18, 2022. This is the first we’ve seen of the title since its announcement and first demo in June.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Stranger of Paradise teaches Final Fantasy fans how to enjoy Souls-likes

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, the new action game from Koei Tecmo’s Team Ninja and Square Enix, immediately feels different from its Final Fantasy predecessors. Just one hour into the game, I found myself clawing through a magical forest as its protagonist, the manly-man Jack, slew a beautiful griffin by grabbing it by the head and then body-slamming it to the ground with a well-timed finisher. As the beast died, blood-colored crystals burst from its body, and then the creature evaporated into thin air. A Final Fantasy game has never felt so brutal.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

How to play the Final Fantasy Origin demo with friends

You’ve likely heard that you need to kill Chaos in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. So why not do it with some trusted companions? Most role-playing games tend to be single-player experiences. But this Dark Souls-inspired reimagining of the 1987 NES game lets you team up with one or two friends online to battle the forces of evil. Here’s everything you need to know about Final Fantasy Origin multiplayer, before the demo ends on October 11, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Square Enix Having a Huge Final Fantasy Sale

The sale includes so many titles ranging from classics to modern releases. If you ever wanted to catch up on Final Fantasy this is the time. This also includes Lost Sphear, Front Mission Evolved, Star Ocean, Chrono Triggers and so much more.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
TheSixthAxis

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier will be available in November

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier will be launching to iOS and Android in November, Square Enix has confirmed. The publisher is also planning to begin pre-registration for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier this month, though an exact date is yet to be confirmed. The news was confirmed at Tokyo Game Show, where a new trailer was also shown, and also posted on the official Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier Twitter page.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

The 9 Best 'Final Fantasy' Games, Ranked

When Hironobu Sakaguchi began working on the first Final Fantasy in the mid-1980s, he had a team of seven people, an uncertain product, and the belief that if this game didn’t make it, he was bowing out. Talking to Famitsu back in 2007, Sakaguchi said; “The name ‘Final Fantasy’ was a display of my feeling that if this didn’t sell, I was going to quit the games industry and go back to university...it really was a ‘final’ situation.” Another explanation for the “final” name choice was concerning Square’s precarious financial situation at the time —confirmed by series music composer, Nobuo Uematsu, in an interview with Wired back in 2009.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Battlestar Galactica Fan Builds Iconic Series Ship In Real Life

A Battlestar Galactica fan has been spending the last few years putting together what is now a nearly-complete, full-scale model of the iconic MK II Colonial Viper ship from the series. Social media user Baz Arm, who also has an Instagram page dedicated to his custom blades, has been working on the Viper, which is almost 25 feet long, since 2019, but he expects to be finished in 2022, according to a new interview he gave in Australia's Canberra Times, his local newspaper. Luckily, between his Instagram and YouTube channels, you can watch progress over time through photos and video.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
attackofthefanboy.com

Final Fantasy XVI Main Scenario is Completed

Naoki Yoshida, the producer behind Final Fantasy XVI, revealed new details regarding the game, this time revealing that the upcoming title’s main scenario is complete. Yoshida is considered one of the most talented developers currently in the market, he is also the Director/Producer responsible for the acclaimed relaunch of Final Fantasy XIV.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best Final Fantasy characters of all time

There are tons and tons of reasons people all over the world love the Final Fantasy series. Dating back to the NES, this JRPG series paved the way for games to grow into the medium we know them as today. Games of that era typically reserved their “story” for a small paragraph that was tucked away in the instruction manual and largely inconsequential to the actual game. Final Fantasy bucked that trend by creating worlds, stories, and characters that you grew to know and love, or hate, as the game went on. They were some of the first true narrative-driven adventures in gaming, and a major component in the series’ continued success is delivering new and deep characters with each installment.
VIDEO GAMES
bookriot.com

Create a Fantasy World and Get Your Next New YA Fantasy Recommendation

Artemisia is training to be a Gray Sister, a nun who cleanses the bodies of the deceased so that their souls can pass on. When her convent is attacked by possessed soldiers, Artemisia defends it by awakening an ancient spirit bound to a saint’s relic: a revenant. As she unravels a sinister mystery of saints, secrets, and dark magic, her bond with the revenant grows. And when a hidden evil begins to surface, she discovers that facing this enemy might require her to betray everything she has been taught to believe—if the revenant doesn’t betray her first.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
vooks.net

Square Enix announces new hybrid RPG from Final Fantasy series veterans, out this month

The Tokyo Game Show is on right now, and Square Enix had a little surprise in its pocket for Switch (as well as PS4 and PC) owners. The legendary publisher and developer behind the Final Fantasy series have put some of the series’ brightest minds together to create a brand new hybrid RPG called Dungeon Encounters, and frankly it looks absolutely wonderful. Hiroyuki Ito, the director of Final Fantasy VI, IX, and XII, as well as the creator of the Active Time Battle system, directed the game, while Hiraoki Kato, who worked on Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age and a couple of very well-received Tactics games, produced it. The soundtrack of the game has also been overseen by legendary Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu, and judging by the trailer, it sounds fantastic.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Download Final Fantasy Origin now

Because of only a standard version and a digital deluxe edition. Here’s what Square Enix actually announced a few days ago. But starting today, you can get a Steelbook edition on Amazon Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin prior order. Of course, this version doesn’t come close to the Japanese...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Interview With The Cast Of Final Fantasy XIV

With the hype coming in for the release of the newest expansion to the hit MMO Final Fantasy XIV, I was able to get the chance to interview some of the scions of the seventh dawn voice actors to see how they feel the characters have grown over the years. The game has hit its 8th anniversary so they have plenty of stories to tell, and with the new expansion wrapping up the story of Hydaelyn and Zodiark there was not a better time to ask them.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy