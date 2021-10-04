CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Tension Builds (RECAP)

 5 days ago

’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Tension Builds (RECAP) Ariela gives Biniyam an ultimatum for the sake of their son, while Sumit reveals the true reason why his mother resents Jenny.

ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Explains How the Tragic Death of His Sister Has Affected His Mom (Exclusive)

Sumit is sharing how a trauma in his family has affected his rocky relationship with his mother. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Sumit tells Jenny that his sister, who was a year and a half younger than him, died when she was only eight months old and that his mom, Sahna, has lingering resentment toward him.
UPI News

Ray J files for divorce from Princess Love amid health issues

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Ray J has filed for divorce from his wife, Princess Love, amid his ongoing health issues. The 40-year-old singer and television personality filed for divorce Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, TMZ reported. Ray J filed for divorce amid his hospitalization for pneumonia. The star...
US Magazine

Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
