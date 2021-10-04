‘The Walking Dead’: Seth Gilliam Breaks Down Gabriel’s Crisis of Faith

Following the three-part crossover between CBS shows FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and new spinoff series FBI: International, one star of the franchise has announced they're no longer returning to the series. Actor Kellan Lutz, who has been with the series since its backdoor pilot back in 2019 aired during the flagship FBI, took to social media to confirm that his time with the show had come to an end. In the crossover event, Lutz's character was shot and returned to his family to recuperate. Fans shouldn't worry too much thoug has the series is leaving the door open for him to return, and Lutz seems to be willing to reprise eventually.

