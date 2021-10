The Cavaliers show their mid-season strength in the three-team meet at Barlow.There's training, there's tempo runs and there's everything else that happens during the regular season for high school cross country runners. But sometimes, when push comes to shove, you've just got to go. Just ask Clackamas senior Jasmine Fletcher. Fletcher, the reigning Mt. Hood Conference champion, had plenty of company during the three-team Mt. Hood Conference meet at Barlow High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29 — but she made sure the race didn't end that way. Instead, Fletcher turned on the jets in the race's final mile, left the...

CLACKAMAS, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO