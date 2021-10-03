Orange Dominate Hokies to Improve to 14-2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse defeated Virginia Tech 3-0 to close the weekend with a 2-0 record. The Orange (14-2 overall, 3-1 ACC) held Virginia Tech to a .089 hitting percentage, while recording 23 blocks. Syracuse's balanced offensive attack included 10 kills from both Polina Shemanova and Marina Markova, while Elena Karakasi and Peyton O'Brien contributed 17 and 16 assists, respectively. Izzy Plummer led the Orange defensive ly at the net with seven blocks, while Abby Casiano and Naomi Franco each had five.cuse.com
