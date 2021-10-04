CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater ruled out vs. Baltimore Ravens with concussion; Drew Lock in at QB

By ESPN.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER -- Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion. Bridgewater --- who took several big hits in the opening half, including on his last pass attempt before halftime -- was evaluated for a concussion at the half before officially being ruled out in the third quarter.

