Denver Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater ruled out vs. Baltimore Ravens with concussion; Drew Lock in at QB

Kiz: Broncos Country is grooving to the Teddy B Experience. The leader of the band, Teddy Bridgewater, has completed nearly 77% of his passes with four touchdowns and no picks for a rocking 116.4 quarterback rating. Yes, he has done it against three teams that couldn’t win the SEC West. (Hey, I only kid the ones I love, Urban Meyer). But now it gets real for Bridgewater and the Broncos. Can Teddy B win a showdown with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens?

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO