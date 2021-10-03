CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online pledges to teach controversial Critical Race Theory signed by one Arlington Heights teacher by week ending Sept. 18

By North Cook News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritical Race Theory will be taught by one teacher in Arlington Heights who’s signed an online pledge from the Zinn Education Project by the week ending Sept. 18. They’re one of the thousands of US teachers pledging to continue educating students about the controversial Critical Race Theory, which explains racism is embedded in US culture and politics.

